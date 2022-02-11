A person has been hit on railway line between Ramsgate and Canterbury West

A person has been hit by a train on the line between Ramsgate and Minster.

No trains are currently able to run between Ramsgate and Canterbury West or Dover Priory.

A Southeastern trains statement says: “Sadly we have just been informed that a person has been hit by a train, so no trains can run between Ramsgate and Canterbury West at the moment. Emergency services are en route to the incident.”

UPDATE: Emergency services are on site and the line remains closed to allow them to safely attend the incident. Southeastern say: “We are working on arranging replacement buses to run on routes affected by the incident, however there is very limited availability at the moment so we don’t have an ETA for when replacement buses will be in place.”