Trustee roles on offer at the Dreamland Heritage Trust

The Dreamland Heritage Trust is looking for a treasurer and company secretary to join its board of trustees.

The Dreamland Heritage Trust is a charity organisation launched in 2009 following a six-year community campaign to save Margate’s famous Dreamland amusement park.

The trust aims to conserve and promote Dreamland’s rich heritage, the historic rides collection and the archive, through a comprehensive programme of schools activities, learning, engagement, volunteering, training and interpretation opportunities.

The trust acts as a community champion of Dreamland and British seaside heritage, working with Dreamland operators Sands Heritage Limited to bring the history and cultural significance of Dreamland to life, tapping into people’s stories and memories of the park from its start over 100 years ago right up to the present day.

The DHT is currently halfway through two lottery funded projects and is seeking funding for a feasibility study to create a National Seaside Heritage Centre in Margate. There are seven other trustees including the Chairperson and three staff.

The treasurer and company secretary roles are both voluntary, although expenses may be claimed. For more details and to apply visit: https://dreamlandheritagetrust.org.uk/News/Vacancies/