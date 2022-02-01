Hundreds back petition for traffic calming and 20mph speed limit across Cliftonville

More than 500 people have signed a petition in less than a week calling for traffic calming measures and a 20mph speed limit across Cliftonville.

The plea is being made following three serious incidents within a three mile stretch in just one week last month which resulted in three people taken to hospital with two flown by air ambulance including a child.

Jon Edgley Bond, who lives in Approach Road with wife Fliss and their two boys, has launched the petition in a bid to make the area safer.

Jon, who is a member of Park Approach Tenants & Residents Association (PATRA) which has previously campaigned for road safety measures, said: “There’s been a fantastic response to the petition from local residents with 500 signatures in the first four days and numbers are increasing by the hour. There’s a definite desire to see speed reduced on our roads.

“The petition for Cliftonville is one step of many we’re taking to raise awareness and convince the council to implement effective ways to reduce speed and increase safety in the area.

“We’d encourage other parts of Thanet to create their own petitions to show the council the clear need for drivers to slow down and drive safely in our towns and villages.

“We’d also encourage Thanetians to create residents’ associations so they can have more of a voice when communicating with the council.

“Something else everyone can do is notify our awesome local paper of any incidents, that way we all have a public record of what’s happening.

“We have great backup from local councillors in Cliftonville and ask that more local and KCC councillors get behind the campaign to get vehicles to slow down in our home towns.”

Cliftonville West councillors Alan Currie, Heath Keen and Harry Scobie said in a joint statement: “We fully support this petition for the implementation of traffic calming measures in Approach Road and other roads in Thanet where motorists drive at unacceptable high speeds which endanger lives.”

Cliftonville Primary and Avenues Nursery School are also supporting the petition.

Last month a man was arrested after a crash in Approach Road where up to seven cars were damaged. It is one of around a dozen serious incidents on Cliftonville roads in just 18 months.

The latest incident prompted the renewal of a call by Park Approach Tenants & Residents Association (PATRA) for traffic calming or a 20mph limit to be introduced.

The petition will be sent to Thanet district and Kent county councils.

Find the petition at: https://chng.it/dzYmdBsh