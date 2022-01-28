Damage and theft at Quex Activity Centre in overnight burglary

Kent Police is appealing for witnesses after the Quex Activity Centre in Birchington was ransacked and vandalised on Wednesday night (January 26).

Kent Police was contacted on the morning of January 27 and it was reported that the buildings at Quex Park had been broken into and a number of items were stolen. The burglary is believed to have taken place after 9pm on Wednesday.

Crime scene investigators have attended the scene and enquiries, including a review of local CCTV, are ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area on the evening of 26 January, or who has any information, is urged to call Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/17248/22.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form on their website.