CCTV images released in Ramsgate attempted burglary investigation

CCTV images have been released by police officers investigating a report of attempted burglary near Ramsgate.

A man was seen trying the door handle of a house in the Foads Lane area of Cliffsend in the early hours of 16 January. The man then left the area and no property was reported missing.

The incident is being investigated by Thanet’s Criminal Investigation Department, which has released two CCTV images of a man who may be able to assist enquiries.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/9756/22.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form on their website.