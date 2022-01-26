Cooker, radiators and power tools stolen from Broadstairs property

Police officers are appealing for information after radiators and a cooker were stolen from a property in Broadstairs.

It was reported that between 1pm on Thursday 20 January and 6.30am the following day a number of power tools were stolen from the property in Pierremont Avenue, as well as several large items including kitchen appliances and wall radiators.

The missing DeWalt power tools include a planer, reciprocating saw, multi-tool, angle grinder and laser level.

An investigation is ongoing, including house-to-house enquiries and a forensic examination at the scene.

Anyone with information which may assist the investigation is urged to contact Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting 46/13116/22.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form on their website.