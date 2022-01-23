Photo issued by police as officers search for man after seven people assaulted in Ramsgate

Detectives investigating a disturbance in Ramsgate where seven people were assaulted during the early hours of this morning (January 23) have issued a photo of a man who may be able to assist them.

Kent Police was called at around 4.25am to a report that a man had assaulted a number of people in the Harbour Parade/Military Road area at Ramsgate seafront. Officers are carrying out enquiries to identify the attacker.

Two women and one man were taken to hospital suffering facial injuries. Four other people – two women and two men – were also reportedly assaulted but were not seriously injured and did not require hospital treatment.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who recognises the man in the image.

Please call the appeal line on 01843 222289 quoting reference 46/14237/22. You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org