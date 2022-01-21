Road closures and parking bay suspensions installed in Margate’s Old Town in 2020 to end

Road closures and parking bay suspensions put in place in Margate Old Town in 2020 as part of social distancing measures will come to an end from Monday (January 24).

The measures were initially funded through the Government’s Reopening High Streets Safely Fund, and extended through the Welcome Back Fund, as businesses reopened in Summer of 2020 when covid restrictions were first relaxed.

The aim was to help prevent overcrowding and enable social distancing as well as help kickstart Thanet’s economy.

Residents and business owners have been informed of the changes.

A Thanet District Council spokesperson said: “A series of temporary traffic measures were put in place in Margate Old Town in July 2020, to support social distancing. “The measures were set out in a Temporary Traffic Regulation Order (TTRO) and included the suspension of parking bays and certain road closures, with an end date of 23 January 2022.

“Since introducing the measures, the council has continuously reviewed the scheme with Kent County Council Highways, and liaised with stakeholders.

“On Monday 24 January, we will reopen King Street and Lombard Street, reinstate parking bays along Market Street, and reverse the direction of traffic on New Cross Street. Local businesses and residents have been advised of this change in writing.

“Once the current scheme is removed, data will be gathered, to allow us to measure the impact on traffic and to help inform future decisions about highway changes.”

A Kent County Council footway reconstruction scheme along New Cross Street means the road will need to be closed for six weeks from Monday 21 February.