Man returned to prison following policing week operation in Westbrook

A man from Ramsgate who was wanted on recall to prison was arrested during a Neighbourhood Policing Week operation in Westbrook today (January 20).

Officers from Thanet’s Community Policing Team were operating in the Westbrook area and spent the morning engaging with members of the community and giving words of advice to drivers suspected of speeding or driving in an anti-social manner.

During the morning, a stop and account was carried out with a 35-year-old man. Enquiries showed the man, from Ramsgate, was wanted on recall to prison and he was arrested and has now been returned to prison.