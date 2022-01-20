‘Launch day’ for 34-home development in St Nicholas-at-Wade

A development of 34 new build properties in St Nicholas-at-Wade launches on Saturday (January 22).

Sandwich-based Sunningdale House Developments’ will invite visitors to a show home to promote the latest collection of two, three and four bedroom family homes off The Length.

David Pownceby, CEO of Sunningdale House and East Kent resident, said: “We are very much looking forward to welcoming the first visitors to our new The Stables development. It is beautifully situated within easy reach of the coast, with great transport links, open countryside and close by thriving coastal resorts.

“St. Nicholas At Wade represents the perfect location for a new family home; from serenity, to hustle and bustle, the Isle of Thanet really has it all.”

Sunningdale House Development has sites across the south of England including in Broadstairs, Monkton and Minster.

The Stables launch will be held at the nearby Heritage Fields Show Home in St. Nicholas-at- Wade from 10am to 5pm.

For more information contact Sunningdale House Developments: info@sunningdalehouse.co.uk / 01843 267799.