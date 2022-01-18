Traffic operation in Thanet results in 13 people reported for driving offences

Thirteen people have been reported for driving offences after officers from Thanet’s Community Safety Unit carried out road checks across the district.

The traffic operation, held yesterday (January 17), was part of the work being carried out by Kent Police during Neighbourhood Policing Week, which runs between January 17-23 and celebrates the vital work of those who work to keep neighbourhoods safe.

Officers from Thanet Multi-Agency Task Force, the Special Constabulary, PCSOs and the Thanet Local Policing Team carried out speed checks in Hartsdown Road in Margate, Nethercourt Hill and Pysons Road in Ramsgate and Ramsgate Road in Broadstairs.

More than 20 vehicles were stopped and their drivers spoken to, resulting in 13 people being reported for traffic offences.

The majority of the offences related to speeding, including one vehicle seen to be traveling at 58mph in a 30mph zone in Pysons Road.

Inspector Ian Swallow of Thanet Community Safety Unit said: “Traffic issues matter to residents as anti-social vehicles can have a negative impact on wellbeing in the community as well as cause potentially serious safety risks.

“Our officers regularly carry out traffic checks in Thanet to reinforce the message that every road user has a responsibility to keep people safe, drive within the speed limit, and ensure their vehicles are roadworthy.”