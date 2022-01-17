Emergency services called to crash in St Peter’s Road

Kent Police officers were called to a report of a two-car collision in St Peter’s Road at 1.45pm today (January 17)
Officers are attending the scene with the South East Coast Ambulance Service (Secamb).
Work has been carried out to clear the road.
Kent Police officers were called to a report of a two-car collision in St Peter’s Road at 1.45pm today (January 17)
Officers are attending the scene with the South East Coast Ambulance Service (Secamb).
Work has been carried out to clear the road.
©theisleofthanetnews.com All Rights Reserved
Leave a Reply