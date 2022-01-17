Emergency services called to crash in St Peter’s Road

January 17, 2022 Kathy Bailes News 0

Emergency services at the scene

Kent Police officers were called to a report of a two-car collision in St Peter’s Road at 1.45pm today (January 17)

Officers are attending the scene with the South East Coast Ambulance Service (Secamb).

Work has been carried out to clear the road.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.