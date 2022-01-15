New site at Broadstairs Retail Park for covid vaccination centre now open

The new covid vaccination site at the Broadstairs Retail Park is now open.

The centre has moved from the premises at the Saga building on Haine Road, which was opened in February last year and was initially led by more than 100 staff from the Kent Community Health NHS Foundation Trust (KCHFT).

GPs from the Mocketts Wood and Margate hub of surgeries moved in the following month and continued at the site following KCHFT staff withdrawing in June. During their time at the Saga site they gave more than 200,000 vaccinations.

The GP and volunteer team has now moved to the former PC World unit at the retail park, which is in between Curry’s and Wickes.

‘Doc’ Atherton, who is part of the NHS (CARE) Primary Care Network Pharmacy & Medicines Team helping at Saga, said: “Following the move, which was done by many of the staff with what seemed to be military precision, we are now in our new home and settled.

“Of course, with staff from all parts of the NHS coming together and making Saga the success it was, many friendships have been born out of it so there was a tinge of sadness for many as they’ve worked lots of hours and many colleagues are like family with each other.

“Like moving house, it’s exciting too and we can’t wait to see what develops from just being somewhere different. All of us are proud of what has been achieved so far and we look forward to providing the same care and commitment at the new site.”

Last year the team were recognised for the work they have put into the Covid-19 vaccination programme by being finalists in the Primary Care Networks, GP or Community Provider of the Year at the national Health Service Journal (HSJ) Awards.

Dr Ash Peshen, who has been one of the leaders of the programme, was crowned clinical leader of the year at the same awards.

The new site is open for walk-ins on:

Saturday 15 January: 8am – 5pm

Tuesday 18 January: 8am -5pm

Thursday 20 January: 8am – 5pm

Saturday 22 January: 8am – 5pm

For those aged 12 and over and will be using Pfizer or Moderna – including boosters for 1st, 2nd or booster jabs

Vaccination clinics Ramsgate

The Ramsgate GP hub is also offering vaccination clinics at East Cliff Practice at the Montefiore Medical Centre, Dumpton Park Drive, Ramsgate on Saturday 15 January: 9am to 4pm for those aged 12 and over. Doses will be Pfizer for 1st, 2nd and booster jabs.

Vaccination clinics Cliftonville

There will also be walk in clinics at Cliftonville Community Centre for those a ged 16 and over on:

Wednesday 19 January: 10am – 12pm

Wednesday 26 January: 10am – 12pm

Vaccine being used is Pfizer, 1st, 2nd or booster jab;

The 1st to 2nd dose gap needs to be 8 weeks for over 18s; and 12 weeks for 16-17 year olds.

The booster vaccine can only be given at least three months after your second dose.

More than 82 per cent of the eligible population in Kent and Medway (1,010,411 people) have now had their booster vaccination and work continues to encourage those still to come forward to have their first, second or booster vaccination.

Visit www.kentandmedwayccg.nhs.uk/covid19vaccine for information on future walk-ins or www.nhs.uk/covidvaccine to book.