Comedy, songs and impressions with La Voix at Margate’s Theatre Royal

Former Britain’s Got Talent finalist La Voix comes to Margate this month with her live band new tour The Eighth Wonder.

Since BGT La Voix has gone on to be a regular on both stage and screen working closely with many big stars including Mickey Rooney, Cilla Black, Pamela Anderson, Brigitte Nielsen, Ruby Wax and appearing in Ab Fab The Movie alongside Joanne Lumley and Jennifer Saunders.

​When the feisty flame-haired phenomenon isn’t on her talk show on BBC Radio, she is busy performing for the rich and famous. She has twice entertained Princes William and Harry at their New Year’s Eve party and topped the bill at Sir Ian McKellan’s 80th birthday bash.

La Voix is currently representing the UK on globally televised competition Queen of the Universe from Paramount Plus – soon to air in the UK.

For the past 10 years in her stage shows of comedy, songs and impressions she has been taking on the big ‘divas’ and making them her own, with an ability to switch between the vocal styles of Tina Turner, Shirley Bassey, Liza Minnelli, Judy Garland or Cher

La Voix said: “I can’t wait to meet you all on my 2022 Eighth Wonder tour so dig out your sparkly shoes and join me for a night of music, song and lots of laughs – after the last couple of years it’s just the tonic – you bring the gin!”

The Eighth Wonder Tour is sponsored by P&O Cruises.

La Voix will be at Margate’s Theatre Royal on January 29, show opens at 7.30pm.

Tickets £20 plus booking fee.

Suitable for those aged 12 and over.