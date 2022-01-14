Road closed following car and cyclist collision in Ramsgate

Emergency services are on the scene and a road closure is in place following an incident in Ramsgate.

Crews are attending after a collision involving a car and a cyclist at Montefiore Avenue/Dumpton Park Drive.

The road is currently closed from Dumpton Park Drive to A255 Hereson Road. There is currently no vehicle access to the area.

Police, fire and ambulance crews are at the scene.

A Kent Police spokesperson said: “Kent Police was called at 4.36pm to a report of a collision involving a car and a cyclist near Montefiore Avenue, Ramsgate. Officers are at the scene along with other emergency services and a road closure is in place while the incident in attended to.”

A Kent Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson added: “Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called at 4.40pm to assist Kent Police, following reports of a crash involving a car and a cyclist near Montefiore Avenue, Ramsgate. Two fire engines were sent to the scene.”

Fire crews finished at the scene at 5.43pm.