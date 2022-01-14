Man fighting for life and two arrested following stabbing at Birchington railway station

A man has suffered life-threatening injuries after being stabbed at Birchington railway station in the early hours of this morning (January 14).

British Transport Police were called to the station at 1.17am. The Kent air ambulance was also called to the scene.

The victim, a 45-year-old man, was airlifted to a London hospital with serious injuries. Two men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

A police cordon is currently in place and officers remain at the scene.

A British Transport Police spokesperson said: “Officers were called to Birchington station at 1.17am this morning following reports of a stabbing.

“The victim, a 45-year-old man, was taken to hospital with injuries which are currently believed to be life threatening. Two men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

“Enquiries into the incident are continuing, and anyone with information can contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 13 of 14/01/21.”

A South East Coast Ambulance spokesperson added: “The man was treated at the scene before being airlifted to hospital in a life-threatening condition.”