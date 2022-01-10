Ramsgate residential home Rose Farm House rated ‘Outstanding’ by Care Quality Commission

A Priory residential care home in Ramsgate for people with learning disabilities and autism has been rated ‘outstanding’ by the Care Quality Commission.

Rose Farm House, a specialist home for those who have anxious or emotional behaviour that has limited their quality of life and experiences, has been rated ‘outstanding’ overall, and ‘outstanding’ for being ‘well-led’ and ‘safe’.

The service, in Haine Road, offers 24/7 specialist residential support and is committed to empowering and encouraging the individuals who live there. Staff provide the support needed to enable them to reach their goals and to develop their self-esteem and the skills they need to live as independently as possible.

Inspectors, who visited the home in November 2021, said residents were “exceptionally well supported to reach goals that had previously been deemed unattainable”.

People could display high levels of distress “which had previously impacted every part of their life, however no longer did”. This was because staff had adapted their approach and learned lessons on how to support people in the most effective way, inspectors said.

The CQC added that: “People were at the centre of everything within Rose Farm House, including the recruitment of new staff.

“Staff and the registered manager demonstrated a positive culture which supported people to achieve their goals. People were supported to have maximum choice and control of their lives.”

People had been supported to review and reduce the medication they were taking, “with no adverse effect on the resident and no increase in distress”. Residents were supported by a core staff team who “knew them well and had developed their approach to support people in the most positive way”.

The last rating of the service – in 2018 – was “good”.

The CQC concluded: “We expect social care providers to guarantee autistic people and people with a learning disability the choices, dignity, independence and good access to local communities that most people take for granted.

“Right support, right care, right culture is the statutory guidance which supports CQC to make assessments and judgements about services providing support. The service (Rose Farm House) was able to demonstrate how they were meeting the underpinning principles of right support, right care, and right culture.”

Rose Farm House manager Cristian Ramirez said: “We are so delighted with this report which is a testament to the dedication of the team which has gone above and beyond both before and throughout the pandemic. It is a privilege to look after our residents and we couldn’t be prouder of them and what we have achieved together.”

Priory CEO Rebekah Cresswell added: “I would like to congratulate Cristian and everyone at Rose Farm House on this terrific achievement. Priory stands for high quality care and nowhere is this more apparent than at Rose Farm House, which is a truly inspiring place which puts its residents front and centre of everything it does.

“The CQC’s remarks are a fantastic recognition of the extraordinary work done there, and to read the inspectors’ comments is very special indeed, especially during this pandemic.”