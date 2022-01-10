Free gig with Freddie Lewis at Margate music venue Elsewhere

Soundabout Promotions is bringing Bristol based poet and singer songwriter Freddie Lewis to Margate for an intimate acoustic gig at music venue and record store Elsewhere on Friday (January 14).

Soundabout came to the Kent scene after founder Summer Rose moved from Bristol to Margate at the start of the pandemic 2020.

The 22-year-old graduated from BIMM Bristol with a degree in Music Business and then, after losing her student bar job due to lockdown, headed to Margate.

Lewis’ recently released ‘Lilac Underpass Mixtape’ has been championed by BBC Radio 1 and has had more than 100,000 streams on Spotify collectively.

Popular single ‘Growing Pains’ gained traction and has been added to Spotify’s ‘Transcend’ playlist for celebrating the newest music coming from transgender, non-binary and gender fluid artists.

Lewis said: “Truthfully, I didn’t mean for this track to happen…. Now I understand the song as an exploration of my journey as a trans man which tells the whole story. Including the difficulties, the growth, and the joy.”

Doors open at 7pm. Tickets are free and available to book HERE

Elsewhere, 21 The Centre, Margate.