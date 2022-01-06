Cigarettes and cash stolen in Margate shop burglary

Information is sought after cash and cigarettes were stolen from a Margate business.

It was reported that between 1am and 8.15am on Saturday 1 January, the Premier convenience store in the lower High Street was broken into.

The till was damaged and a large amount of cigarettes were stolen, as well as money.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious or has dashcam footage taken in the area at the time.

Anyone who is or has been offered cigarettes for sale in suspicious circumstances is also urged to come forward.

Witnesses should call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/448/22.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form on their website.