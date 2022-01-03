Invite to meetings over Margate community assets and High Street pedestrianisation

Two meetings will be held in Margate this week to discuss plans to take on community assets and proposals for pedestrianising the High Street.

The meetings have been organised by Margate resident Jack Packman and will take place at Silvers at 59 High Street.

Tomorrow (January 4) at 7pm people are invited to a gathering to discuss forming a Margate Town Trust to look at investing and taking over community asset buildings for the benefit of the community.

Jack Packman said: “There are several buildings in Margate that are going to close or have been closed for years that the Town Trust could potentially take on and run. The meeting is open to anyone interested in supporting the Trust and doing good for the community.”

The meeting will consist of planning, mapping and engagement proposals and will also look at funding opportunities.

On Wednesday, January 5 a discussion will be held over pedestrianising Margate High Street and building on the work that has already taken place in the Old Town.

Calls have previously been made to pedestrianise the High Street, including from Fez boss Phil Evans who said outdoor space for drinking and eating could transform the lower High Street and encourage footfall along the entirety of the area.

As part of the £22,2 million Margate Town Deal scheme some £5.25million has been allocated for highway and public realm ‘interventions’ in a bid to improve connectivity between the High Street, Old Town, Northdown Road and the Cliftonville coastline.

Jack said: “It’s not about undoing any work that’s happened and is happening under the Town Deal and ex TDC Labour council but, about putting pressure on the plans and ensuring that they are what is best for the town, business and local people.

“Again the meeting is open to everyone and we welcome all views for and against the plans as we want true representation of the local community.”

The meeting on Wednesday takes place from 6pm at Silvers Margate.