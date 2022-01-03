Armed police called to Dane Valley after report of man with ‘gun’

Kent Police patrols, including armed officers, were called to Dane Valley today (January 3) following a report of a man with a possible firearm.

A man was arrested and an imitation pistol has been seized.

A Kent Police spokesperson said: “Kent Police was called at 3.35pm to a report of a person in possession of a possible firearm at a property in Dane Valley Road, Margate.

“Patrols and firearms officers attended and a man was arrested and taken into custody. A suspected imitation pistol has been located and seized.”