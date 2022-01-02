Kent Community Foundation to distribute £150,000 for communities to celebrate Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

The Arts Council England Let’s Create Jubilee Fund will open on 4 January and will offer grants of up to £10,000 to voluntary organisations for creative and cultural activities to celebrate Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Kent Community Foundation will be one of the network of community foundations distributing the fund in a £5million programme that will support community and voluntary organisations in England to develop creative and cultural activities as part of Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June 2022.

Organisations will be able to apply for grants of up to £10,000, and are encouraged to partner with established artists, creatives, and cultural organisations to develop their activities, ensuring that The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations give people throughout England the chance to experience the best of the country’s culture while also celebrating an important milestone in our national history.

Darren Henley, Chief Executive at Arts Council England, said “We’re giving people across the country the chance to come together to experience the joy of culture and creativity in celebration of this historic milestone. With the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee taking place alongside the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Festival and the Unboxed festival of UK creativity, next year is set to be a magnificent celebration of our nation’s artistic achievements.”

Josephine McCartney, Chief Executive, Kent Community Foundation, said, “Kent Community Foundation is proud to be administering the Jubilee Fund across Kent and Medway and we look forward to receiving applications for imaginative and innovative celebrations to mark this historic occasion and strengthen cultural involvement and opportunities in their local communities.”

Applications will open on 4 January, and organisations should apply here www.kentcf.org.uk/funding/jubilee-fund