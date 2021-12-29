Singer and rapper Inder Paul Sandhu due to record in Margate after signing to Pete Doherty’s label

A song writer, vocalist and rapper has been signed to Libertine Pete Doherty’s label Strap Originals and will record his new five track tape at the band’s hotel The Albion Rooms.

Inder Paul Sandhu completed the signing in Margate this month and will be in town when he records the new tracks.

British-Indian artist Inder Paul, from East London, has previously recorded international award-winning rap single “Money Ain’t A Thing,” which was released in 2017 to five track EP The Colindale Tape, which came out at the start of 2020.

The singer says he is influenced by everything from Metallica to the Arctic Monkeys and Frank Ocean.

