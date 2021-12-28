Pitchside: Entertaining Christmas treat as Rams take on Hythe Town

By pitchside reporter Andy Mason

Ramsgate (2) 3 v Hythe Town (2) 3

21 Bates 26 Webster

35 Ajyai 44 Sarfo

78 Ajayi (P) 84 Alford

A dull dank afternoon at the WW Martin community stadium, the rain abating as we approached kick off, the ice rink closing for the match period but the fun fair just outside the playing surface continued as part of the Winter Wonderland.

Hythe got us underway, kicking toward the Southwood Road end left to right. It was a good early start for the Rams with Ajayi putting in a couple of early crosses from the right as the rain once again commenced. In the 10th minute Rams free kick was taken by Miller into Ajayi who turned and shot, forcing Newcombe to save low to his left. Moments later Jadama broke through, keeping the ball in and took it in on goal, another save at his feet from Newcombe. The Hythe goalkeeper was probably the busiest player on the pitch in the early exchanges.

The 19th saw Hythe have their first chance of the game with a corner played in and a free header just wide of the post. The 21st saw Rams attack, the ball played through to Ollie Bates, Newcombe rushed out and Bates lifted the ball over him and into the empty net for Rams opening goal.

At the 26th minute there was a screamer for Hythe’s Charlie Webster, shooting from 25 yards out to level the scores. The game livened up after the lethargic start. Fast paced Rams attack Miller puts the ball out wide to Peck on the left who beats his man for pace, looked up, crossed to Ajayi at the back post to smash home Rams second in the 35th.

Just seconds later Peck was through again, shot low and hard but was blocked by Newcombe who certainly felt the full force. A disaster in the Rams defence with a mis-hit clearance straight to Sarfo to hit Hythe’s 2nd on the stroke of half time.

Rams got us underway and in the 50th minute Olopade from Rams shot just inside the box with a good save by Newcombe parried out for a corner. The game ran into a very stagnant patch with neither side showing any real commitment.

In the 66th Hythe sub Alford for Trespaderne. The 73rd minute saw a good opportunity for Mayhew bursting through the Rams firing off his shot which was saved well by Russell. In the 75th Ajyai broke through in the box and was brought down in the box. Rams are awarded a penalty and a melee ensues resulting in two yellow cards.

Ajayi stepped up, smashing the penalty home.

In the 81st Hythe sub coming on, Nelson for Phillip. At the 84th Alford volleys home to square the match at 3 – 3 after Rams failed to clear as the ball was hit into Olopade and broke to Alford.

We entered 4 minutes of added time. It was an entertaining treat at Christmas, the Rams must have felt disappointed but had the lead three times and were pegged back due in part to errors. However, there were some well taken finishes and the final scoreline was 3 -3.

The Teams

Ramsgate all Red

1 Jakob Russell, 2 Jerald Aboagye, 5 Ben Fitchett, 6 Denzelle Olopade, 7 Callum Peck, 9 Ollie Bate, 10 Ashley Miller, 14 Josh Ajayi, 16 Jamie Coyle, 19 Jake McIntyre(C), 20 Tijan Jadama.

Subs: 3 Nico Cotton, 8 Mitchell Chapman, 11 Harry Maher, 12 Beckham Kennelly, 18 George Baker-Moran.

Hythe Town White & Blue

1 Henry Newcombe, 2 Jack Mayhew, 3 Liam Smith, 4 James Rogers, 5 Scott Doe, 6 George Crimmen 7 Charlie Webster(C), 8 Tyler Stirling, 9 Jordan Sarfo, 10 Kane Phillip, 11 Jared Trespaderne.

Subs: 12 George Sibley, 14 Morgan Williamson, 15 Jack Nelson, 16 Riley Alford.

Cards:

Rams y Miller (14) Jadama (77)

Hythe y Crimmen (23) y Trespaderne (33) y Rogers (55) y Phillip (77)

RFSA Ram of the Match: Josh Ajayi

Attendance: 622