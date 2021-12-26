Photos: Swimmers brave the waves at the Western Undercliff Boxing Day dip

Around 70 swimmers braved the waves at the Western Undercliff Boxing Day dip today (December 26).

Despite the drizzle a large number of spectators also turned out to watch the dippers rush into the sea at 3pm.

The annual winter dip usually attracts dozens of participants and in previous years the countdown has been carried out by the town’s acting celebrities Brenda Blethyn and Janet Fielding.

Fancy dress was encouraged and lots of Christmas hats were in evidence.

On New Year’s Day the annual charity dip in Ramsgate will take place.

The dip, which has been taking place since 2012, raises cash for Ronald McDonald Houses in memory of baby Joseph Brown.

Meet in the Queen’s Head on Harbour Parade at 11am.Dip at midday. Hot soup and entertainment from Two’s company afterwards.

All dippers receive a medal.