Kent Fire and Rescue Service delivering vaccines as booster programme continues

Crews from Kent Fire and Rescue Service (KFRS) have been helping make sure vaccines are reaching hospitals and jab centres.

Throughout the vaccine rollout, the support of partners across the emergency services, councils and voluntary sector has been vital in making sure Kent’s health teams are able to vaccinate as many people as possible.

As the work to offer all eligible over 18s a booster vaccination by 31 December goes on, more vaccine has been needed than ever before.

In the past week, officers from KFRS have been helping to collect thousands of vaccines from hospitals across Kent and Medway, and delivering them to vaccination centres, in support of the national booster programme.

Without this support, centres would have struggled to have access to the vaccines they need to run the clinics.

Chris Else, Assistant Director for Resilience at KFRS, said: “Since the start of the pandemic, we have offered our assistance wherever we can, from delivering meals to vulnerable people in partnership with Age UK, to co-ordinating the procurement and delivery of thousands of items of PPE.

“We are now using that experience to support the rapid upscaling of the booster programme across the county.

“As well as transporting the vaccines, we also have colleagues who have volunteered to assist with the running of vaccination centres, while continuing to support those within the charity and voluntary sectors who help those who are most vulnerable.

“We’re really proud to be part of this united response with our partner agencies and hope our efforts help to make a difference.”

NHS Kent and Medway Clinical Commissioning Group’s Chief Nurse Paula Wilkins said: “The support we have received from KRFS has been invaluable in the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccination across Kent and Medway.

“From assisting in the setting up and running of clinics to making sure deliveries of the vaccine get to clinics on time, their help is hugely appreciated.”

Covid-19 vaccination clinics for first, second and booster doses are continuing to take place throughout December and January.

Book online at www.nhs.uk/covidvaccine or by phoning 119.

For walk in jabs in Thanet

The Saga site at Ramsgate – to the rear of Westwood Cross – is open 8am to 8pm (closed 1pm-2pm) each day other than Sunday’s where the site closes at 2pm.

Also open on Christmas Eve from 8am until 2 pm

Closed for Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

From 27th till 30th of December, opening again from 8am until 8pm.

On 31st December (New Years Eve) open from 8am until 2pm.

The Ramsgate GP hub is also offering bank holiday walk in clinics on:

Monday 27th December 9am to 3pm – East Cliff Practice, Montefiore Medical Centre

Tuesday 28th December 9am to 3pm – East Cliff Practice, Montefiore Medical Centre

Tuesday 28th December 9am to 1pm –The Grange Practice, Montefiore Medical Centre

Providing 1st, 2nd, 3rd and booster jabs. The Grange can offer vaccinations to 12-15 year olds as well as the other cohorts on the Tuesday.