Ramsgate man charged with burglary in Margate

A Ramsgate man has been charged after officers were called to a burglary taking place in Margate.

Kent Police was called to a property in College Road at around 5.15pm on Saturday (December 18) following the report of burglary.

Residents reported returning home and finding jewellery and watches missing from the house.

Officers attended the address and arrested a man nearby with the assistance of members of the public. A pillowcase containing jewellery was recovered as part of the investigation.

David Manning, 57, of Clements Road, Ramsgate, was charged on Tuesday, December 21 with one count of burglary. He was remanded in custody to appear at Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, December 23.