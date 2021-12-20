Opinion with South Thanet MP Craig Mackinlay: ‘We’re here to live, not remain in a state of never-ending fear’

In these last few days before Christmas and the New Year, this would traditionally be a message of joy, happiness and hope. I’m sorry to say now, for the second successive Christmas, fun and merriment is in short supply.

Covid continues to dominate politics, the news and our lives. As I write this, the Omicron variant is spreading rapidly around the country but we seemingly still know little about it. Anything positive that comes out of South Africa, who have a few additional weeks of experience of it, is deemed too different to be comparable and yet anything negative is applauded as ‘fact’. I wish this particular trait of our mainstream media would change in the new year and it might indeed form one of my 2022 ‘wish list’ items. Some hope.

Whatever this variant turns out to be, and I’m obviously hoping mild, I am supporting hugely the vaccine ‘Booster’ programme, especially as a good level of protection against this and other variants is now accepted by the manufacturers. The aim now is to get all eligible adults jabbed once more before 31st December. The national booking service can be used to book a booster jab or locally simply visit the SAGA vaccination centre in Ramsgate, open for walk-ins for over 18 year-olds with extended hours: 8am-8pm Monday to Saturday. 8am-2pm Sunday and Christmas Eve. Closed Christmas Day and Boxing Day, then open 8am-8pm from 27th December. 8am-2pm New Year’s Eve. Close to a million people around the country are currently receiving their booster every day of the week, giving us some hope that normality can return once more in January. As ever, I’ll be pushing for that.

In the New Year we will face a choice. Do we pull the same lockdown levers in the face of this new strain of Covid and expect a different outcome, despite the obvious effects on other healthcare, education, mental health, businesses, jobs and the nation’s finances? Or do we keep a calm head realising that Covid will perpetually change?

Even if the Omicron variant or a subsequent one, which will surely come, is found to have more worrying traits, we need to have a serious national debate as to whether lockdowns or similar are desirable or sustainable. It is easy, if not lazy even, to revert to a ‘just in case’ argument.

We might ask the searching question as to what we’re here for? In my view, laughter forms a large part as does sharing experiences with family and friends with a good dollop of social life thrown in. Chatting to people in the street or on their doorstep is fundamentally important in my role. In short – we’re here to live, not remain in a state of never-ending fear. This is the message I will continue to impress upon ministers from the Prime Minister down in the New Year.

As we draw this year to a close, we always ask ourselves whether it’s been a good or bad one and hope for a better one in the year ahead. For those who have lost loved ones or suffered because of the more indirect effects of the pandemic, I’m sure will be pleased to see the back of 2021.

Have an enjoyable Christmas. Things can only get better in 2022!