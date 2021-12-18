Westgate resident takes on 10 day marathon challenge in aid of East Kent Mencap

A Westgate press officer is taking on a ten day marathon challenge to raise money for East Kent Mencap.

Katie Hogben, 32, worked for the charity during the first year of the covid pandemic and says the care, support and community she saw inspired her to do her bit to help.

East Kent Mencap, which has bases in Margate and Ramsgate, supports people living with a learning disability.

Katie, who also works for the Philharmonia Orchestra and Thanet’s POW! Festival, lives with incurable immune system illness Lupus which has symptoms including joint and muscle pain and an extreme tiredness.

But, she is determined to complete the challenge and so has broken the miles down to be completed across ten days.

Each day Katie will walk around three miles at Thanet locations, kicking off yesterday (December 17) in her hometown of Westgate.

Katie said: “East Kent Mencap is an amazing local charity that truly changes lives. Having worked for the charity during the first year of the pandemic, I saw first-hand how they provide vital care, support and a valuable community for people who have a learning disability. They help people at home, in their resource centres and in the community, as well as providing social clubs and events too.

“What is particularly brilliant about East Kent Mencap is that all their work is person-centred, which means they treat everyone as an individual and help everyone to excel in their own way.

“This mentality is why I am walking a marathon in 10 days. I have my own medical problems, but I find the mentality of the charity inspiring. Just because you can’t do things in the conventional way, it doesn’t mean you can’t do it! You just need to find a way that suits your abilities.

“ I have always wanted to do a marathon but am not physically able to complete one in one go, so I’ve found a way that I can handle it, through breaking it down over 10 days.”

Katie will complete her marathon on December 26 and donations can be made throughout that time.

Katie added: “Donations to charities like East Kent Mencap are particularly important due to Covid, as usual funding sources have been affected by the pandemic.”

Find out about the fundraiser and donate here: https://gofund.me/01f76c08

Find out more about East Kent Mencap at www.eastkentmencap.co.uk