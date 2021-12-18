Lots on offer at the Christmas Cliftonville Farmers’ Market

The Cliftonville Farmers’ Market Christmas event takes place tomorrow (December 19).

There will be more than 30 stalls seling goods including plants, cakes, meats, crafts, vegan, cheeses, oils, biscuits, dog treats, crepes, olives, coffee and tea, vegetables, fruit and more.

There are a number of new stalls for this market including Mamie’s Crepes with their freshly cooked sweet and savoury crepes and Morrissey’s Foods selling Guinness brown bread, Irish soda bread and other bakes.

The multi-cultural market has Russian, Italian, Turkish, Cypriot, Korean, French, Dutch, and of course English offerings.

The market runs from 10am to 1pm at Walpole Bay Lawns, CT9 3HF.