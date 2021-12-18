Lots on offer at the Christmas Cliftonville Farmers’ Market

The Cliftonville Farmers’ Market Christmas event takes place tomorrow (December 19).
There will be more than 30 stalls seling goods including plants, cakes, meats, crafts, vegan, cheeses, oils, biscuits, dog treats, crepes, olives, coffee and tea, vegetables, fruit and more.
There are a number of new stalls for this market including Mamie’s Crepes with their freshly cooked sweet and savoury crepes and Morrissey’s Foods selling Guinness brown bread, Irish soda bread and other bakes.
The multi-cultural market has Russian, Italian, Turkish, Cypriot, Korean, French, Dutch, and of course English offerings.
The market runs from 10am to 1pm at Walpole Bay Lawns, CT9 3HF.
We have over 33 stalls attending this month which is the most we have ever had.
Everything from vegan to wild game, so something for everybody.
We thank the nen who prepare the market each month for the stallholders, who are a lovely bunch, and the volunteers from Cliftonville Residents Association who give their time for free, with a very special thank you to all the loyal shoppers who have given their support to the artisans and small businesses over the years. I must include Kathy Bailes in our thanks who has very kindly over the last month’s printed updates on the market for us.
The last three months on the new site has been a challenge after 20 years on our old site.
We now have to pay TDC £250 per month to hold this community run event.
The last three markets have run at a loss and the CRA has picked up the shortfall.
I don’t know what the future holds now for the market. We have a six month licence until March 31st 2022, so will have to see what will happen then.
It has been a tremendous fight behind the scenes over the last 5 months, to be where we are today.
Once again thank you all for your support and we the community volunteers and artisans wish you a very happy Christmas.