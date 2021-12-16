Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits Saga covid vaccination centre in Ramsgate

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is in Ramsgate today (December 16) visiting the Saga centre as part of the government drive to encourage people to get their covid booster jab.

The PM arrived at Ramsgate railway station this morning before heading to the centre which is leading vaccination clinics in Thanet.

It follows public briefings this week announcing an ‘emergency’ booster programme to make sure every adult aged 18 and over is offered the jab by the end of this month.

Yesterday the country recorded 78,000 Covid cases, the highest ever daily number reported.

In a briefing the PM said the doubling rate of Omicron in some regions is now down to less than two days.

He added: “I’m afraid we are also seeing the inevitable increase in hospitalisations, up by 10 per cent nationally week on week and up by almost a third in London.

But we are also seeing signs of hope, because since we launched our Emergency Omicron appeal on Sunday night a great national fight back has begun and people have responded with an amazing spirit of duty and obligation to others.”

He added: “I want to thank our NHS, our GPs our pharmacists, who with barely a day’s notice – 48 hours’ notice, have so accelerated the programme that we began this week with the biggest Vaccination Monday ever in England.”

The GP team at Saga have extended vaccination clinic hours.

Anyone aged 18 and above who had their second jab three months ago or more is eligible for the booster.

First, second and third primary doses are also available. Vaccines are Pfizer or Moderna.

People can walk in or can book online via NBS or by calling 119.

The new hours are:

Tuesday 14 December: 8am – 1pm and 2pm – 8pm

Wednesday 15 December: 8am – 1pm and 2pm – 8pm

Thursday 16 December: 8am – 1pm and 2pm – 8pm

Friday 17 December: 8am – 1pm and 2pm – 8pm

Saturday 18 December: 8am – 1pm and 2pm – 8pm

Sunday 19 December: 8am – 2pm

Monday 20 December: 8am – 1pm and 2pm – 8pm

Tuesday 21 December: 8am – 1pm and 2pm – 8pm

Wednesday 22 December: 8am – 1pm and 2pm – 8pm

Thursday 23 December: 8am – 1pm and 2pm – 8pm

Friday 24 December: 8am – 2pm

Monday 27 December: 8am – 1pm and 2pm – 8pm

Tuesday 28 December: 8am – 1pm and 2pm – 8pm

Thursday 30 December: 8am – 2pm

Friday December 31 8am-2pm

National guidance is for the second dose to be a minimum of eight weeks from the first dose. Please do not go to a walk-in clinic for a second dose earlier than 8 weeks.

If you need to have the AstraZeneca vaccine for for medical reasons, or you are still waiting for your second dose, please email kmccg.covidvaccine@nhs.net for information on your nearest clinic.