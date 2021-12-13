GTown Talents showcases young, Kent artists at Albion Rooms event

An organisation that works with young people to produce music, videos and other media has showcased Kent talents at the Albion Rooms in Cliftonville.

GTown Talents, which was set up in August 2019, also uses its networks to connect and unite young people.

After approaching the Albion Rooms, owned by band The Libertines, 11 young people from across the county were able to perform live to a crowd of around 50 people.

Artists included Margate rapper Nifty and 13-year-old Whitstable rapper Fidget.

Jimmy Babalola, CEO and founder of GTown Talents, said: “Our activities help young people feel that they are part of something and helps overcome feelings of alienation, especially in this uniquely challenging time. For those susceptible to criminal activities arising out of boredom we provide diversionary activities and positive messaging.

“As we engage with young people we hope to discuss their hopes and aspirations as well as their fears and worries, praise them for their achievements and ensure they feel that they belong and are part of the community. We are always open to other ideas and suggestions to help the community and particularly the younger generation.

“We are the number one urban platform in Kent and we are in the midst of many projects but we are open to so many opportunities that can help Kent be recognised and the young artists coming through have a chance, We do have a lot of industry contacts ourselves and we have been helping develop as many talented young people as we can and it’s going really well.

“Albion Rooms gave GTown Talents a chance to showcase diverse artists all over Kent. This was our first show where artists performed in an inside music venue/bar and were able to fully express themselves without any censoring. This was a happy moment for them as they all prepared over three weeks. Many performed for the first time and even told us about their nerves but afterwards they had such a great feeling.

“Albion Rooms absolutely loved what we do and gave us a slot and we loved the happiness amongst everyone on the night.”

Dean Fragile, from the Albion Rooms, said: “We were super excited to be working alongside GTown talents. Jimmy is doing amazing things, providing support to the people who need it. We just simply provided them with the stage they deserved.”

Artists on the night:

Mr Basick – spoken word artist (guest)

CÓCÒA – female singer from Dartford

Wolf – rapper from Dartford

Nifty – rapper and drummer from Margate

Redah Deddah – Ashford

T- Stackz – rapper from Chatham

Trigz – guest rapper

J Darrell – rapper from Gravesend

Bando Black – rapper from Gravesend

Boogieman – rapper from Dartford

Fidget- young kid rapper 13 years old from Whitstable