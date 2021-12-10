Free bus travel to winter shows in Kent for low-income families

By Local Democracy Reporter Ciaran Duggan

Bus companies are providing free travel for the county’s families on the lowest income.

Kent County Council (KCC) has announced that young children will be able to journey across the 12 districts for theatre shows, Christmas pantomimes and winter wonderlands.

The Conservative administration says this forms part of a wider effort to help youngsters to enjoy life, with fun activities and socialising opportunities.

It comes as children have faced major disruption due to the coronavirus pandemic, including missing classes and isolating from friends.

Cllr Sue Chandler (Con), KCC’s cabinet member for education, said: “This will allow more children to have a great time.”

Her comments were made yesterday (December 9) at a cabinet meeting involving more than a dozen cabinet members and senior officers at County Hall, Maidstone.

This forms part of a £10million package recognising the “selfless contribution” that youngsters have played in helping parents and families stay safe last year.

Under this, community activities put out include winter wonderlands and plays.

Cllr Chandler said: “The county’s bus companies are providing free travel for low income families.

“Our holiday activities include providers taking young children to the pantomime or other local Christmas events.”

Families can access more information via https://www.kent.gov.uk/education-and-children/schools/reconnect