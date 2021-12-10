Broadstairs opera singer records charity Christmas song with Ramsgate Holy Trinity Primary School Choir

An opera singer from Broadstairs has teamed up with children from Ramsgate Holy Trinity Primary School to record a cover of her Christmas charity single Gaudete.

Nikita Faie worked with pupils in years 4-6 from The Trinity Choir following a successful workshop at the school last year.

The 25-year-old is a songwriter studying opera singing at Masters level under scholarship at Trinity Laban Conservatoire, London.

She has specialised in film composition and has experience of touring and recording with The Overnight Angels.

Nikita creates orchestral pop / alternative pop which sometimes feature her operatic voice.

She’s an advocate of social issues through her music. In 2020, her Christmas single Gaudete raised £500 for Pilgrims Hospices at JustGiving and her Human Zoo single is currently raising money for Sea Shepherd UK.

The former Dane Court student, who joined her first rock band at the age of 12, said: “Gaudete explores a bittersweet mixture of hope, joy and sadness that many of us feel around this time of year.

“I felt inspired to raise money for Pilgrims Hospices as they do such brilliant work in supporting people with life-limiting illnesses.”

The school, which is based in Dumpton, recently received another Outstanding rating from Ofsted with special mention being made of its choir.

Find the justgiving page in aid of Pilgrims Hospices here