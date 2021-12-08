Prison sentence for Ramsgate cocaine dealer

A Ramsgate cocaine dealer has been jailed for two-and-a-half years.

Giles Lintott was found hiding around the back of a Thanet home after Kent Police officers carried out a dawn search warrant in July 2021.

The 27-year-old, of Woodford Avenue, Ramsgate, admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine and was sentenced at Canterbury Crown Court on Friday, November 19.

Lintott was arrested at around 6.30am on Wednesday 21 July, after Kent Police officers forced entry to an address in Hereson Road.

He fled through a back door and was found on a shared access path at the end of the property’s garden. A quantity of cocaine was also found inside a bedroom. Lintott was arrested and charged with the offence while in custody.

Co-offender James O’Brien, 36, of Cecil Square, Margate, was also arrested at the same warrant. He too admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine and was sentenced at Canterbury Crown Court to five years’ imprisonment on Monday 23 August.

Police Constable Georgia England, Kent Police’s investigating officer for the case, said: “We are committed to targeting drug dealers and will always use the full remit of our powers to gather intelligence and proactively target them.

“Lintott and O’Brien have both been jailed thanks to our approach. Their offending was brought to an abrupt end and the court results clearly show drug dealing will not be tolerated in our county.”