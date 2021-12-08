Learn Strictly Come Dancing moves at new Thanet dance school

Residents of Thanet looking to channel their inner Strictly Come Dancing moves are invited to attend Fitsteps classes being held in Thanet by new Dance School Quigley Theatre Arts.

The classes for adults are aimed at improving fitness through dance styles that are usually associated with the BBC Saturday Night Dance Show Strictly Come Dancing.

The new Dance School, based in St Peters at St Andrews Church Hall on Tuesday evenings and Birchington at Church House on Thursdays, also includes classes for adults and children in genres such as Tap, Ballet, Modern Theatre, Musical Theatre and Hip-Hop.

Additional classes that run throughout the week include Zumba Fitness which aim to help people stay fit whilst enjoying dancing.

Starting in January, the school will be launching dedicated dance classes aimed at specifically getting boys into dance. Boys training classes are the foundation for strengthening and developing great technique. The boys training class will be open to any boys who wish to dance including from other schools.

All classes are currently run by Principal Philip Quigley who professionally graduated dance college in 2011. His experience includes performing at The London 2012 Olympic Games Closing Ceremony, the No.1 UK Tour of Scooby Doo! The Curse of the Mystery Pyramid and The Wind in the Willows (TIE).

Philip has taught all over Kent, London and Surrey in a variety of genres and boasts a 100% exam success rate,

For a full timetable of classes visit http://www.quigleytheatrearts.co.uk/ or more information please contact quigleytheatrearts@outlook.com