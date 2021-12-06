End of an era as Ramsgate Rotary Club closes in its 100th year

A part of Thanet’s history came to an end last Friday (December 3) when the Rotary Club of Ramsgate held a dinner to mark the closure of the club after 100 years.

The event at the Pegwell Bay Hotel was attended by around 70 people, including many former members. President Julie Miller presided and welcomed District Governor representative Rotarian David Lister, who gave a message from the District Governor congratulating the club on all it had achieved in its 100 years and all the support it had given the district.

Secretary Maria Blackburn, the club’s first female member and its first female President, spoke about the way in which Rotary had helped her to visit foreign countries.

Treasurer David Read gave a brief summary of all the support the club had given to various charities, through its money raising efforts. These included the highly popular Father Christmas sleigh ride collections throughout the town, as well as toy collections. Regular trips for the elderly and homebound followed by tea parties had also been held annually. In addition support had been given to a number of charities such as the Salvation Army food bank.

The contact Club of Boulogne sur Mer, apologised for its absence due to regulations but congratulated the club on its long history and all it had achieved.

Julie Miller said it was a sad day but she was proud to have been a member of such a club, There are five active Rotary clubs in Thanet and she wished them all well. There are plans to use some money which remains in the accounts to plant trees in Ramsgate.

Former presidents who attended included: Lawrence Page (1971-72 and1990-91); Roger Waddell (1993-94; 1996-97 and 2012; )David Read (1989-90 and 1994-95); Richard Baker (1994-95;1995-96 and 1999-2000); John Searles (2001-2002); Mike Tywman (2005-2006} Paul Parpworth (2009-10); Derek Brown ( 2010-11 and 2013;) Stuart Jerden (2014-15 ) Maria Blackburn (2015-2016); Julie Miller (2016-17 and 21 up to this time). Graham Larcombe 2017-18); Pat Hersant (2019-2020);