Newington pupils get set for Christmas fun

Newington Community Primary School in Ramsgate is getting ready to step into Christmas.

The festive season will be celebrated in style this year – last winter’s Christmas activities were more restricted than usual due to Covid regulations.

Headteacher Hannah Tudor said there is real excitement as preparations are already underway.

She said: “The children are looking forward to enjoying each other’s company in a much wider community sense this year, with less restrictions.

“It will be a jolly time and a chance for us all to celebrate together as best we can.”

A full programme of activities and events is drawn up and raising the hoop decorations in the main hall – the traditional signal of Christmas starting – thrilled youngsters last week.

Each class creates a festive decoration to adorn the celling of the main hall. Every child makes a decoration to hang on the hoop from Nursery through to Year 6.

Creative children made a range of decorations including robins, snow globes, nutcrackers, festive wreaths and Santa figures.

A huge 20ft tall tree will be adorned with a personal wish from each child in the school – not a wish for toys and presents but one that brings joy and love to others.

Entertainment in the coming weeks includes the much-loved traditional panto which this year is Robinson Crusoe and it will be performed to all children who will join in with the fun and laughter.

Miss Tudor added: “We are so excited to open our doors to parents so they can see, what we believe, is a rite of passage for them and their children – our nativities.

“There will be a full range of exciting performances from the traditional Christmas story in Reception and ‘Hosanna Rocks’ in Year 1 to the ‘Newington Christmas Performance Spectacular’ in Year 6 and ‘It’s a Party’ in Year 2.

“Each class will take part in secret Santa – they all receive a gift for the class to use. The focus is on gratitude, with the receiving class writing a letter of thanks – and we highlight the gift of giving.”

Music teacher Warwick Eldred is again hosting the magical moonlit Carols by Candlelight where parents will be invited to join in with traditional festive songs on the playground where Christingles will light up the stage.

And Father Christmas, accompanied by Mr Eldred on guitar, will welcome pupils to the sumptuous festive feast with all the trimmings in the dining hall.

Assistant Head Teacher Taralee Kennedy said: “The staff are working really hard to ensure this year is a Christmas to remember for all our boys and girls after the restrictions last year – our children were so positive and enthusiastic last year and never complained once.

“So this year we want them to have the time of their lives.”