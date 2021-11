Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to a flat fire in Victoria Parade, Ramsgate, this morning (November 30).

Two fire engines attended at 6.52am, and crews wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire and cleared the property of smoke using a high pressure fan.

One person was handed into the care of SECAmb paramedics.

The cause of the fire is not yet known. Crews stopped at the scene at 8.11am.