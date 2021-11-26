Work by 70 artists on offer at auction in aid of Ramsgate Arts Barge project

Sir Anish Kapoor CBE, Patrick Brill OBE -aka Bob & Roberta Smith- and Bruce McLean, are amongst some 70 local and internationally acclaimed artists who have donated art works to a fundraiser in aid of the Ramsgate Arts Barge.

Funds are being raised to renovate and convert the 130-year old, 50-metre, Dutch former cargo barge Vriendschap (Dutch for friendship) into an arts and cultural space to be permanently moored within Ramsgate Harbour.

Arts Barge Co-Director, Art Director and Artist, Natasha de Samarkandi said: “We are honoured to host a sensational line-up of local and internationally acclaimed artists for this year’s fundraising auction.

“The enthusiasm, support and generosity of the artists and community illustrate the need for this important arts, cultural & social project.”

The Ramsgate Arts Barge project aims to provide access to the arts for children (2-16 years of age) living within Thanet, with profits reinvested to provide complimentary multidisciplinary art classes, workshops, courses and programmes.

The Ramsgate Arts Barge directors say they want to put Ramsgate on the map as a ‘must-visit’ destination for the arts, supporting and championing local artists and attracting internationally established artists in their field.

The project aims to create jobs and boost the local economy by driving footfall into Ramsgate year-round.

A planning application was approved in October for mixed use including; exhibition, event, performance and community space, artist studios, bar and kitchen and a biodiversity supporting top deck garden area.

The Ramsgate Arts Barge Winter 2021 Art Auction runs until December 5.

To view artworks and bid go to: www.jumblebee.co.uk/theramsgateartsbarge