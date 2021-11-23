Broadstairs scaffold firm offering free day trip and fish ‘n’ chips treat for older residents who may feel isolated

Broadstairs-based scaffold firm Leadbeatters Labour, is aiming to give something back to the community by organising a free day trip to Rye for older people who may be isolated.

Owner Wayne Leadbeatter said: “We all know people who have felt extremely isolated over the last 18 months so we’d like to do something nice and give 50 locals a day out to remember.

“A coach will collect people from various pick-up points across Thanet before travelling through the countryside to picturesque Rye. We will treat everybody to a fish and chip lunch before a little free time to discover this medieval town”.

If you’d like to nominate yourself or somebody, please email Karen@leadbeatterslabour.co.uk

Please include how to contact the person and whether it’s for an individual or a pair of tickets. The trip will take place on January 14. All nominations will be entered into the draw and people will be notified if they are successful.

Leadbeatters has also been in contact with local groups and charities such as Ageless Thanet to tell service users about the offer.