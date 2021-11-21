Pitchside: Rams down the Hawks in an entertaining game

By pitchside reporter Andy Mason

Ramsgate (2) 3 v Whitehawk (1) 1

12 Miller 4 Lawson

18 Peck

61 Ajayi (P)

It was a dull chilly day as the players entered the WW Martin community stadium, down the tunnel and on to the playing surface. We were expectant of a really tough game, the visitors were in 10th place in the Ismithian league South East division, they made a mid-week signing on dual registration with Eastbourne Boro Charlie Lambert which bolsters the Hawks attack.

It was Hawks kicking off with a wide formation, three players out on the right-hand side telegraphed their intention but Rams were alert and easily defend. Rams were immediately in the action, winning a couple of corners and hitting the side netting. In the 4th minute Whitehawk broke and 11 Lawson beat his man and fired home low and hard to the keeper’s near side giving them the lead.

In the 11th Coyle pushed forward the defence, backing off Coyle looked up and seeing the keeper off his line tried his luck with a chip just inches over the crossbar.

Rams pressured the Hawks, Aboagye wide on the right beat the full back, crossed to Miller who delivered, firing into the left had corner of the net to pull Rams level. Rams press was paying off. In the 18th minute the ball was played into the box by Ajayi, Peck swivelled and hit it in one move under the Hawks keeper to give Rams a well earned lead.

In the 42nd Rams broke through, Ajayi to Miller although Ajayi was fouled, he played the pass, ref pulled back play for the free kick and booked Hawks 9 Splatt. It looked very deliberate from the stands. Half time whistle blew.

Rams got underway for the second half and the game was very bitty at the start. In the 56th minute the first real opportunity of the half came with Miller running through, getting in front of the keeper who managed to knock the ball away for a corner.

In the 59th Prescott broke through for the Rams, getting a shoot parried out by the keeper and cleared. Peck put through one on one, with a rushing out keeper, Peck slotted the ball under Stroomberg-Clarke only to be wiped out. Hawks cleared off the line but the referee saw it as a penalty. Ajayi stepped up and put the keeper the wrong way as the ball screamed into the net. Rams 3 – 1 up. At the 81st minute Rams kept up the pressure with no real scoring opportunities.

Ramsgate were convincing in their victory and go marching on.

The next game is a massive one as they take on league leaders Cray Valley PM at the WW Martin Stadium.

Attn: 429

Ram of the match: Jerald Aboagye as voted by the supporters

Teams:

Ramsgate all red

Russell, Aboagye, Emptage, Olopade, Peck, Prescott, Miller, Ajayi, Coyle, McIntyre, Jadama

Subs: Cotton, Maher, Williams, Medhurst, Baker-Moran

Whitehawk all blue

Stroomberg-Clarke, Emberson, Redwood, Dome-Bemwin, Kamara, El-Abd, Lambert, Muggeridge, Splatt, Fraser, Lawson

Subs: Munt, Unwin, Blackmore, Kama, Freeman

Rams next in action

27 Nov home Cray Valley PM

30 Nov away Haywards Heath league cup