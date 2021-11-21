An invite to Cliftonville’s free “Dream Disco” Party

Residents are invited to come and enjoy Cliftonville’s “Dream Disco” party next Friday (November 26th) at Cliftonville Community Centre.

This month, members of the Cliftonville community have been working with collective, Margate Movement Artists, and Thanet-based performance company, Looping the Loop to design the big community event.

Headlining the party is Cliftonville band, Gypsy Avid, led by resident David who is a multi-instrumentalist and accordion virtuoso – he plays traditional Roma music along with his wife Adriana who lends her beautiful vocals to some of his tracks.

Joining Gypsy Avid for the evening are their Cliftonville neighbours Carli Jefferson and Clair Le Couteur of broken folk duo, Lunatraktors.

Members of the CT9 community have been working closely with Margate Movement Artists over several Monday evening workshops at Cliftonville Community Centre – sharing ideas, practising dance routines, creating beautiful artwork and sharing song requests for a community playlist which will be played on the night in between live music.

Expect the unexpected and feel free to bring along an instrument or some songs to sing for a possible open jam session led by the band. Most importantly, come ready to dance!

The event takes place from 7pm – approximately 9.30pm, is free to attend, and is appropriate for people of all ages. Many children from Cliftonville have been participating in the creative workshops.

If you’d like to go to the party on November 26, Looping the Loop is requesting that audience members first RSVP HERE at their ticket page. This is so the team can track numbers as a restricted capacity will be in operation to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Margate Movement Artists are Carli Jefferson, Anna Symes and Jodie Coles (three artists who live and work in Cliftonville.) The project, which is called “Your Dream Disco,” has been commissioned by Looping the Loop as part of their new Arts Council funded programmed “On Your Doorstep.”

This has connected with local communities in Ramsgate and Broadstairs through previous projects “Feast of Hope” and circus-themed event “Roll Up, Roll Up!”

Carli Jefferson said: “Music moves us all, it allows us to groove together, to move our bodies – forget the stresses of life and celebrate community. Cliftonville has such a diverse and beautiful beating heart and we can’t wait to celebrate that together with you…”

Ellie Jones, of Looping the Loop, added: “We have loved bringing various street theatre projects to Cliftonville in recent years. The people we have met there are bursting with ideas, creativity, love and a desire to celebrate the area. We are blessed to join their party and can’t wait to dance our socks off.”