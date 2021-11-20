PJs for Pudsey at Chilton Primary School

Pupils swapped their smart uniforms for pyjamas as Pudsey-mania swept through Chilton Primary.

The annual Children in Need appeal once again saw pupils and staff donate to the charity as part of the long-awaited and popular non-uniform event.

There was a wide range of colourful outfits on show including Pudsey onesies, spotty tops, headbands and hair accessories.

Children enjoyed a range of themed activities and creative learning as they joined in with the nationwide effort.

Head of School Kate Law said: “Once again Chilton pulled out the stops to support Children in Need. We had a great time and there was a whole array of colourful pyjamas and other outfits.

“Throughout the fun learning day, our pupils also remembered those less fortunate than themselves and were aware that they are helping children who desperately rely on the brilliant work done by the charity.”

The non-uniform PJs day raised £452 for the charity, which is one of a variety of local and national fundraisers supported by the school throughout the year.