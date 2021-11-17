Police called after couple ‘approach’ young child in Cliftonville and ‘grab’ her hand

A review of CCTV has been carried out and police are asking for anyone with information to get in touch after a report of a couple approaching a child in Cliftonville.

It was reported that a woman grabbed the hand of a four-year-old girl yesterday (November 16) but a relative picking the youngster up from school screamed at the couple, thought to be in their 30s, and they ran off.

A Kent Police spokesperson said: “Kent Police was contacted at 4.45pm on Tuesday 16 November and it was reported that a man and a woman had approached a child in Margate.

“The incident happened in an alleyway between Northdown Park Road and St Anthony’s Way at around 3.30pm that day.

“The man and woman reportedly left the area after being challenged by a relative of the child.

“Officers attended and carried out a thorough search of the area and a review of local CCTV. No one fitting the description of the man or woman was identified.”

Northdown Primary School has issued a message to parents and carers about ‘stranger danger’ following the incident.

Headteacher Matthew Harris said: “The safety and welfare of our children are of paramount importance to us. We were very concerned to hear about this incident. Due to the ongoing investigation, we cannot comment further but we are cooperative with the police and supporting the family concerned.”

Anyone with any information relating to the incident is asked to call Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/235697/21.