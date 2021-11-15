Actress Poppy Delevingne visits Cliftonville Primary School and presents Wellbeing Award

Actress and model Poppy Delevingne has visited Cliftonville Primary School and pre-school today (November 15).

The Spy Intervention actress met staff, parent support advisors and parents as part of her of her work as ambassador for Save the Children.

During the last two years the school has worked closely with the charity and its linked group the ‘Margate Early Learning Community’.

The partnership has also helped the school to achieve a ‘Wellbeing Award’ which has enabled it to provide schemes such as counselling for parents, parenting courses and laptops during lockdown.

Poppy, who was also cast in Kingsman: The Golden Circle, presented the award which is now displayed in the Wellbeing Hub House and School Reception area.

She also worked with some of the Year 1 pupils with the children enjoying a ‘Story Whoosh’ workshop with the book Stickman. The children asked Poppy lots of questions about her job as an actress.

The dedicated wellbeing hub house within the school grounds is home to a play therapist, three Parent Support Advisors and an Inclusion and Engagement Advisor.

A team member said: “We have a busy pre loved school uniform bank, where you can buy or exchange uniform, and a food and toiletries bank. We run parent courses, groups and much more.

“Through Save the Children we have helped families receive grants, supermarket vouchers, laundry tokens, white goods and counselling via Feagan’s in Ramsgate. We are also an active member of the Margate Early Learning Community, which is run by Save the Children.

“We meet every fortnight to try to find out what support is needed and offered in our local area for families.”

For information about support or to offer your services email psa@cliftonvilleprimary.co.uk