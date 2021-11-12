Northdown pupils and Arts Education Exchange to hold climate emergency demonstration

A creative collaboration between Year 5 pupils at Northdown Primary School and youth charity, Arts Education Exchange, has culminated in a social action project to raise awareness of the climate emergency through the eyes of children.

The young ‘artivists’ will take banners they have designed and plastic sea creature sculptures from their school, along the beach at Palm Bay and congregate at the water station.

The event will be documented by local filmmaker and artist and Nathan Ryan-Jones screened at Turner Contemporary on December 2. The protest is being supported by Haeckels Director Dom Bridges and environmentalist and activist Daniel Webb of Everyday Plastic.

It takes place on Wednesday, November 17, 9:30am-11:30am, on a route from Sackets Gap, Palm Bay and then Margate Pumping Station.