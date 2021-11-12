Hartsdown Academy launches Tim’s Gift campaign to help families struggling this Christmas

Hartsdown Academy staff and students are counting down the days until Christmas as they begin their fourth year of charity work with the Tim’s Gift campaign.

The charity was set up to help Thanet families in need have a memorable and happy Christmas by delivering them boxes of food, essentials and gifts.

Last year, the school supported families across three Thanet primary schools, delivering 170 boxes across Thanet. This year they hope to help even more families, working with five local primaries to deliver 250 boxes.

Hartsdown hopes to reach this target through the support of Margate supermarket Morrisons and the amazing donation of 250 boxes worth of quality store cupboard foods from Our Kitchen on the Isle of Thanet, a community interest company in Thanet dedicated to supporting people to eat well and who have supported Tim’s Gift since its inception.

Hartsdown headteacher Matt Tate said “Every year we are overwhelmed by the generosity of the people of Thanet in supporting families in need. Unfortunately in Thanet, we have many families who struggle to make ends meet each month, meaning Christmas can be a hard choice between eating or heating rather than a time of celebration.

“Sadly, we know that this situation has only got worse since the pandemic as people have been unable to work or lost their jobs entirely. By donating these boxes we can ensure that families in Thanet, regardless of the circumstances, can enjoy a Christmas free from worry.”

If you would like to donate, visit the giving page at https://www.gofundme.com/f.tims-gift or if you would like more information, visit www.hartsdown.org or the facebook page @timsgift.

If you would like to help Hartsdown Academy and Tim’s Gift in spreading festive cheer across Thanet then donations of toiletries and Christmas presents can be dropped at the school’s main reception, or email hainfo@hartsdown.org to discuss how you can help.