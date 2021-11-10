Woman safe following welfare concern report in Ramsgate

A woman is safely in the care of health professionals following a welfare concern call in Ramsgate today (November 10).

Police, fire service and South East Coast Ambulance Service attended Victoria Parade this afternoon following the call.

A Kent Police spokesperson said: “Kent Police was called to Victoria Parade, Ramsgate shortly after 2.15pm following concern for a woman in the area. Officers attended the scene and the woman is now in the care of healthcare professionals.”

Get help

Anyone suffering with suicidal thoughts should contact the Samaritans on 116 123.

Alternatively the Release the Pressure campaign urges people to seek help by calling Freephone 0800 107 0160 where support is available from trained and experienced staff 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

The campaign website can be found at www.releasethepressure.uk

A list of community mental health services can also be found on the Live Well website at https://livewellkent.org.uk/in-your-area/thanet/

SpeakUp CIC support group can be found online here and on facebook here