Travel the world – in film- with Palace Cinema’s Passport Project

The Palace Cinema is offering people a chance to travel the world through film with its new Passport Project.

Audiences are invited to broaden their horizons from the comfort of their favourite cosy seaside cinema and there is a chance to sign up to a free Indie Cinema Course.

The ‘Passport Project’ offers the chance to travel around the world with new and classic films and connect with different cultures, filmmakers and times.

The project is supported by the National Lottery through the BFI Film Audience Network and runs until March 2022.

There are three strands to the project:

Indie Cinema Course

Palace Cinema is recruiting now for participants for the free Indie Cinema Course for 19-30s. Six weekly sessions start on Monday 15 November, online and at the cinema. Explore the independent film industry; meet industry professionals; watch and discuss new and classic world cinema; programme and host events at the Palace.

The course is free of charge and includes free cinema screenings through to next year. In order to sign up to the course there is a short application form requiring contact details, DOB etc – email info@thepalacecinema.co.uk for more info.

Schools Project

Places are still available for the cinema’s free Schools Project which has activity-led learning for Further Education, sixth form and youth groups. Explore films from around the world about young people, investigate the film industry and deliver an event at the Palace.

Passport Project

The Passport Project offers a special selection of films with introductions. This started in October with THE INVISIBLE LIFE OF EURÍDICE GUSMÃO from Brazil. November’s film is DRIVE MY CAR from Japan. Pick up a Palace Passport and get a stamp for each film – get 3 stamps and your 4th film is free.

Corinna Downing, from the Palace, said: “ In this time when actual travel has been so restricted, going safely to the cinema and being immersed in a story from another place can be a wonderful alternative way to see and experience the world beyond our borders.

“We show films from around the world at the Palace all year round, and hope that the Passport Project can offer even more value for all local film lovers of all ages.”

